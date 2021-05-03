Hurtigruten is benefiting from "pent-up" demand for its type of small-ship voyages

Hurtigruten is benefiting from "pent-up" demand for its type of small-ship voyages

Hurtigruten has seen “record demand” for its trips departing in 2022 as the cruise operator capitalises on “pent-up demand”.

The expedition and coastal voyages cruise line said its bookings for next year were 45% higher than the sales it recorded at the same time during 2019 for 2020 departures.





Hurtigruten Group chief executive Daniel Skjeldam said: “There is a huge pent-up demand for travel, and we see a substantial and growing demand for authentic adventure travel.



“After a very challenging year and a half for the entire travel industry, we are extremely excited about our step-by-step return to operations.”