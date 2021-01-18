Hurtigruten has cancelled March departures of its expedition cruises from Dover.

Cancellations affect Norwegian Coast and Northern Lights itineraries on MS Maud.

Hurtigruten said: “In dialogue with the relevant national and international health authorities and travel regulators, we have seen governments harden their response to the developing Coronavirus pandemic and tighten restrictions.

“With this backdrop, Hurtigruten has taken the decision to cancel MS Maud’s expedition cruises in March 2021 from Dover.”

UK customers will be offered either a Future Cruise Voucher for 125% of money paid and a 10% future cruise discount or a full refund.

Anthony Daniels, Hurtigruten UK/EMEA general manager, said:

“With the recent launch of MS Maud’s 2022/23 season departing from Dover, Hurtigruten are demonstrating our commitment to developing the UK’s small-ship expedition cruise market, and we anticipate rebooking via the Future Cruise Voucher to be a very attractive option for customers.”