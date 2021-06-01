A full accompaniment of seven ships will operate for voyages between Bergen and Kirkenes from next month

A full accompaniment of seven ships will operate for voyages between Bergen and Kirkenes from next month

Hurtigruten operate with a full accompaniment of seven ships for its Norwegian coastal voyages between Bergen and Kirkenes next month.

The line said it was entering a "new phase of our step-by-step return to operations” after more than a year of limiting sailing due to the Covid pandemic.

Booking levels are “almost 50% higher” than pre-pandemic levels, Hurtigruten said, reporting “strong” demand for 2022 small-ship cruising, with 2021 also “shaping up”.

“As vaccines are being rolled out and travel restrictions are lifted, we are seeing a huge pent up demand and strong booking trends across all markets,” said group chief executive Daniel Skjeldam. “When international travel resumes, we will be ready to welcome our guests onboard.”

Operating since 1893, Hurtigruten’s Norwegian Coastal Express fleet will be the only ships to offer voyages along the Norwegian coast this summer – combining a transportation link for Norwegian nationals, goods and mail delivers to local communities and cruise trips for international tourists.