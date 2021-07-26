The #WeTwo Foundation was set up by Dwayne Fields and Phoebe Smith to encourage younger generations to care about the environment.

The chosen explorers, aged 16-19, will sail onboard Fridtjof Nansen and join the expedition team in a series of Citizen Science projects.

This will include Seabird Distribution with the Antarctic Site Inventory, tracking individual whales and leopard seals and studying phytoplankton to better understand how they respond to water temperature changes.

Smith said Hurtigruten’s commitment to making expedition cruising "as green as possible makes us proud to be working with them".

Hurtigruten Expeditions will sponsor four of the explorers along their journey to Antarctica. Those nominated to join the sailing will need to "pay it forward" by committing to take part in initiatives close to home to improve their local area before they join the "adventure of a lifetime".