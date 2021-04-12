BA will buy SAF from US firm LanzaJet to power some of its flights by the end of next year

British Airways parent IAG has pledged to power 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by the end of the decade – but has stressed government support for its ambitions will be "critical".

The group will purchase one million tonnes of SAF a year, which it says will cut its annual emissions by two million tonnes by 2030. This, says IAG, is equivalent to removing a million cars from Europe’s roads every year.



IAG has also extended its net zero commitment to its supply chain; the group will work with its partners to help them achieve net zero emissions by 2050 for products and services supplied to IAG.



Chief executive Luis Gallego said: "It’s clearly challenging to transition to a low carbon business model but, despite the current pandemic, we remain resolute in our climate commitments.



"Government support is critical to meet this target by attracting investment to construct sustainable aviation fuel plants that will deliver enough supply for the airline industry, creating highly valued green jobs and economic growth at global scale."