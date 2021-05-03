IAG's Luis Gallego says government action is needed for a "safe" restart of international travel

IAG's Luis Gallego says government action is needed for a "safe" restart of international travel

British Airways parent firm IAG has called on governments to implement “four key measures” to successfully restart international travel.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the company’s airlines, which also include Aer Lingus and Iberia, were “ready to fly” but needed government action in four crucial areas.

Gallego called for travel “corridors” without restrictions to be established between countries with “successful” vaccination rollouts and effective testing regimes, such as the UK and US.

He also wanted to see “affordable, simple and proportionate” Covid tests, as well as digital passes for testing and vaccine documentation, and “well-staffed” borders that use contactless technology to allow a “safe, smooth flow of people”.