The recovery of international airline travel continues to be "stymied by extensive government travel restrictions", according to Iata.

While both international and domestic travel demand showed "marginal" improvements in May 2021 compared to April 2021, traffic remained "well below" pre-pandemic levels.

Total demand for air travel in May 2021 was down 62.7% compared to May 2019 and there was a 65.2% decline recorded in April 2021 versus April 2019.

International passenger demand in May was 85.1% below May 2019.

Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general, said it was "disappointing" that more governments are not moving "more rapidly" to use data to drive border reopening.

"We are starting to see positive developments, with some international markets opening to vaccinated travelers," he added. "The Northern Hemisphere summer travel season is now fully arrived."