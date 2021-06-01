Airlines association Iata has called on world leaders meeting at next week’s G7 conference to “use data” to reopen international travel and remove measures such as “universal” quarantine for all travellers.

The leaders of the world’s most developed countries, including US president Joe Biden, are set to meet next week in Cornwall when UK prime minister Boris Johnson will play host.





Iata director general Willie Walsh said policies on restarting global travel should be “driven” by data as the best way to reduce the ongoing risks from the Covid-19 pandemic and remove the need for quarantine regimes.



“We call on the G7 governments to agree on the use of data to safely plan and co-ordinate the return of the freedom to travel which is so important to people, livelihoods and businesses,” said Walsh.



He added that continuing to require “universal” quarantine for all travellers “impedes the freedom of movement, discourages international travel and destroys employment in the travel and tourism sector”.