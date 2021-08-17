The association on Thursday (26 August) praised the European Commission for its leadership on the matter, and the speed with it was able to develop and roll-out the DCC.



Deputy director general Conrad Clifford said in the absence of a global standard, the EU DCC should "serve as a blueprint to other nations".



"The DCC was delivered in record time to help facilitate the reopening of EU states to travel," said Clifford.

"In the absence of a single global standard for digital vaccine certificates, it should serve as a blueprint for other nations looking to implement digital vaccination certificates to help facilitate travel and its associated economic benefits."



Iata said the DCC met several key criteria vital to an effective digital vaccination certificate. These include the ability for it to be provided in both paper and digital formats, and for all key information to be delivered via QR code across both formats for security and data privacy reasons.



Finally, Iata said the DCC was designed in such a way as to make it easy to verify and authenticate digitally.



"The European Commission has built a gateway through which the encrypted data used to sign DCCs and required to authenticate certificate signatures can be distributed across the EU," said Iata.



"The gateway can be also used to distribute encrypted data of non-EU certificate issuers other issuers. The EU has also developed a specification for machine readable validation rules for cross-country travel."