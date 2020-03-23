In a joint statement released with the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), Iata asked authorities around the world to coordinate with each other, offer immediate financial and regulatory relief to airlines and adapt legislation to assist the industry, as well as prioritising the safety of health workers.

They stressed the aviation industry’s contribution to keep supply chains open and repatriating citizens.

“Airlines are facing the most critical period in the history of commercial aviation," said Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s director general and chief executive.

"Some governments have stepped in to help, and we thank them. But much, much more is needed.

"Direct financial support is essential to maintain jobs and ensure airlines can remain viable businesses. And when the world is ready to start travelling again, the global economy will need aviation at its best to help restore connectivity, tourism and global supply chains."

Stephen Cotton, ITF’s general secretary, added: "Bold decisions are required to invest in the future of airlines and protect the jobs and livelihoods of the transport workers who will lead the economic recovery when Covid-19 has been contained."