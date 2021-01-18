The association has called on the European Commission to support the initiative championed by Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitostakis in a letter to the commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen.



Iata chief Alexandre de Juniac said EU states must coordinate on a policy that maximises the economic and social benefits of freedom of movement as Europe seeks to emerge from the Covid crisis.



"Vaccination is a fundamental key to safely reopening borders and stimulating economic recovery," said de Juniac.