Carriers abide by a ‘use it or lose it’ rule for 80% of their take-off and landing slots in normal times, meaning they must operate services to keep their slot.

During the pandemic, this rule was waived by the European Commission, but the EC has now set the threshold at 50% for the winter season beginning in November. The UK will set its own threshold as following Brexit, decisions on slot waivers are made by the Department for Transport.

Iata said the EC had ignored advice and evidence presented by the industry. It is angry there is no leeway to hand back slots at the start of the season, allowing airlines to match their schedule to realistic demand or enable other carriers to operate.

Iata director general Willie Walsh said: “Once again the Commission has shown they are out of touch with reality. The airline industry is still facing the worst crisis in its history. The Commission had an open goal to use the slots regulation to promote a sustainable recovery for airlines, but they missed.”

The Commission argued that air travel within Europe recovered this summer to the extent that a 50% use threshold is justified.

However, Iata estimates international travel will reach only 34% of 2019 levels this year and said long-haul winter bookings from Europe were averaging only 20% of 2019 sales.