The association said while the decision last week, which came into effect on Monday (2 August), to ease quarantine for fully vaccinated US and EU arrivals was welcome and came as an "important step in the UK’s recovery", it raised questions about the Westminster government’s wider vision to reopen to the rest of the world.



"Recognising vaccinated travellers from the US and Europe is a positive, logical and long-overdue development," said Iata.



"Along with restoring the individual freedom to reconnect and the ability of businesses to operate in global markets, it will help rescue livelihoods in the travel and tourism sector."



However, the association said the industry needed to know more about plans to restore UK and why the measures that came into force on Monday were so limited.