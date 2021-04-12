Iata's Travel Pass will include information on where to get a Covid test (Credit: Iata)

Airline association Iata is strengthening its Travel Pass through a new deal with laboratory specialist Eurofins to make Covid-19 tests available through the Iata app.

Iata Travel Pass, which will allow airline passengers to certify their Covid status, is currently being trialled by several airlines around the world, including Virgin Atlantic in the UK.

The deal with testing specialist Eurofins, which has more than 800 labs across 50 countries, will make its multiple test types and hundreds of Covid-19 sampling stations globally available through Travel Pass.

Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general, said: “Verified testing is the immediate solution to give governments the confidence to open their borders to travellers. Iata Travel Pass aims to make it as simple as possible for travellers to locate certified laboratories and securely receive the test results that governments require.

“Adding the extensive Eurofins network to the initiative will help travellers more conveniently adjust their travel preparations to meet the Covid-19 requirements.”

The digital travel health pass will initially operate on Apple devices, with an Android version to follow.