Iata hopes to launch its Travel Pass app next month (Credit: Iata)

Iata hopes to launch its Travel Pass app next month (Credit: Iata)

Iata’s Travel Pass app will launch in mid-April, it has been confirmed.

The digital travel health pass will debut on Apple devices, with an Android version to follow.



The app will will allow passengers to certify their Covid-19 status.



Travellers will be able to do this by uploading a vaccine certificate, evidence of immunisation, or a negative Covid-19 test result.



Virgin Atlantic last week became the latest major airline to confirm it would trial the app.



Others include Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, and several Gulf carriers – including Qatar Airways and Etihad.

Iata had initially hoped to launch the app in March.