Iata’s Travel Pass app will launch in mid-April, it has been confirmed.
The digital travel health pass will debut on Apple devices, with an Android version to follow.
The app will will allow passengers to certify their Covid-19 status.
Travellers will be able to do this by uploading a vaccine certificate, evidence of immunisation, or a negative Covid-19 test result.
Virgin Atlantic last week became the latest major airline to confirm it would trial the app.
Others include Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, and several Gulf carriers – including Qatar Airways and Etihad.
Iata had initially hoped to launch the app in March.