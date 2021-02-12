Iata hopes the new app will facilitate easier entry to countries

Iata’s Travel Pass app will be ready “within weeks” in another boost to post-pandemic travel.

The Travel Pass verifies digitally that a passenger has had Covid-19 tests or vaccines needed for entry to a particular country.

Vinoop Goel, Iata’s regional director of airports and external relations, told the BBC:

“We are currently working with a number of airlines worldwide and learning from these pilots. And the plan is to go live in March.”

Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways are taking part in trials, with Etihad pledging to introduce it “in the first quarter”.