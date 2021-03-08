As predicted by many, including myself, the Balearic government announced last week that flights will arrive en masse from Germany over the Easter period.

This could change as Germany may go into another national lockdown, but the message has been received loud and clear by us all; we will open our borders at the drop of a hat for the tourist dollar no matter what the implications.

All this news comes as Germany reports "exponential growth" in infections, while Ibiza has managed to substantially bring down its numbers.

It hasn’t been easy to do – restaurants, bars and big stores have been closed for several weeks only reopening in the last few days, and movement has been restricted.

Ibiza has mainly done what it’s been told, most have played by the rules, and we are coming out on top.

The method behind the madness of potentially letting in thousands of tourists from a country with more infections than your own is very simple – money.

The vast majority in the Balearic archipelago earn their income from tourism. The Balearics, and especially the three smaller islands, are one-trick ponies, we have very little else.

The only ones who don’t rely on tourism are the migrants who retired and relocated or those who earn their coin in the cyber-world or off island while enjoying the lifestyle that 300 days of sunshine per year affords you.