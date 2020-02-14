Reed Travel Exhibitions’s IBTM Asia Pacific has been postponed from 6 to 8 April 2020 to 13 to 14 April 2021, as the novel Covid-19 sweeps through the region.

The event is aimed at event planners in the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector and will feature exhibitors, speakers and networking opportunities.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly; our customers, partners and team in Singapore have worked incredibly hard on the event and while it is disappointing to postpone, it’s imperative that we prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved," said Shane Hannam, IBTM event’s portfolio director.

"We are extremely grateful for the understanding of our customers, partners and team, and for the strong support we have had since announcing this new addition to our portfolio."

He sent a "sincere wish" that everyone make a swift return to normal life soon.

Dr Edward Koh, executive director of conventions, meetings and incentive travel at the Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We understand and support IBTM Asia Pacific’s decision to reschedule their show to 2021, and we will work closely with Reed Travel Exhibitions and our partners to provide the assistance they need during this time."