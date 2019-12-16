Icelolly has recruited two new members of its senior management team.
Simon Lloyd (left) will join the company as chief marketing officer and Elliot Muscant has been named non-executive advisor.
This comes as the holiday comparison and deals website is looking to grow its position within the market during 2020.
Lloyd, who will start the role on 6 January, previously held a number of executive roles with brands such as Superdry, the BBC and Virgin Atlantic.
Reporting directly to Icelolly’s chief executive Richard Singer, Lloyd will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic approach to marketing.
“He has an excellent track record for building brand equity within and without travel, with senior expertise in brand, customer relationship management, insights, content, social, digital marketing and media engagement,” said Singer, describing Lloyd as “pivotal” to achieving future targets.
Lloyd added: “I look forward to working with the team to continue the great work already undertaken, focusing on creating and delivering best-in-class marketing initiatives to inspire new and existing customers as we scale Icelolly further.”
Muscant, who has already started in the role, co-founded marketing agency Open Partners, was chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network and was managing director of MediaVest Manchester.
Singer said: “[Muscant] brings a unique, strategic vision and perspective to the company.
“As we look to further develop our customer proposition and expand, his wealth of experience in growth businesses and digital marketplaces will be invaluable.”