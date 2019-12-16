Simon Lloyd (left) will join the company as chief marketing officer and Elliot Muscant has been named non-executive advisor.

This comes as the holiday comparison and deals website is looking to grow its position within the market during 2020.

Lloyd, who will start the role on 6 January, previously held a number of executive roles with brands such as Superdry, the BBC and Virgin Atlantic.



Reporting directly to Icelolly’s chief executive Richard Singer, Lloyd will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic approach to marketing.



“He has an excellent track record for building brand equity within and without travel, with senior expertise in brand, customer relationship management, insights, content, social, digital marketing and media engagement,” said Singer, describing Lloyd as “pivotal” to achieving future targets.