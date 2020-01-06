Silicon Valley Bank has given the deals website the cash to invest in sales and marketing activities, boost brand awareness both online and offline, and expand its team.

This comes following Icelolly’s recent appointment of Simon Lloyd as chief marketing officer and Elliot Muscant as non-executive advisor.

“Silicon Valley Bank has supported our growth plans and vision and we are pleased to announce this facility today to help make icelolly.com the best loved brand for UK holidaymakers," said Richard Singer, Icelolly’s chief executive.



Richard Faulkner, managing director at Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch, added: “We’ve enjoyed working with icelolly.com and it has been great to be able to support them on this impressive journey of rapid growth and brand recognition.

"We look forward to a continued partnership with Richard and the rest of the icelolly team.”