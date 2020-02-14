TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
If Only enjoys bumper January peaks

20 Feb 2020by Franki Berry

If Only has enjoyed a bumper peaks, with a spike in revenue but a decrease in call handling times. 

If Only released a brochure including new properties in Canada. Picture: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash
If Only released a brochure including new properties in Canada. Picture: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

The luxury operator reported the latest year-on-year figures for January amid its biggest peaks campaign, Wish You Were Here.

 

It took 20% more in revenue than the same month last year, saw 10% more people open marketing emails and had 12% more calls - but spent 25% less time on the phone.

 

Last year, If Only upgraded its technology systems to enhance speed and efficiency.

 

“As ever, our main priority during peaks is to serve the needs of our agents," said Annika Rieley, If Only’s marketing manager.

 

"Our focus has been on sourcing great offers and properties via our luxury partners and producing high quality marketing material which allows our travel agent partners to inspire their customers."

 

If Only also released a brochure collection including new properties in Canada, Japan, and China.

 

Calum Findlater, If Only’s product and commercial manager for USA, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and Bermuda, said: "It’s been a fantastic start to my first ever peaks at If Only.

 

"As one of our newest destinations, I’m delighted that Canada has picked up business well throughout January, and I’m confident that this success will continue as we move through February and into March."

 

