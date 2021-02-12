Atlantis The Palm is among If Only's featured hotels and resorts

If Only has announced its Wish You Were Here peaks campaign will return in March as travel seeks to emerge from the coronavirus crisis in the spring.

The operator has partnered with 16 hotels and resorts to provide agents new offers and marketing materials after postponing its traditional January and February peaks activity due to the pandemic.



Partners include One&Only, Dreams, Sun Siyam, Heritance, Adaaran, Centara, Constance, Ritz-Carlton and Unico, while destinations range from Dubai and Mexico to the Maldives and the Seychelles.



"[We are] delighted the campaign launch has coincided with the prime minister’s recent roadmap announcement, which has resulted in a sharp spike in bookings and enquiries throughout the industry," said the operator.



A new campaign hub will host new marketing materials, video assets and fact sheets, with downloadable offers available from the If Only website.



The operator’s blog, meanwhile, will carry a series of posts discussing some of the selling points unique to each of the featured resorts, and there will be daily offers and other shareable content made available through the If Only Facebook page.



If Only has also adapted its Wish You Were Here postcard campaign to suit the transition to homeworking necessitated by the pandemic.



Previously, the postcards were distributed to agents to hand out in store or at trade shows.



This year, the postcards feature inspiring artwork on one side and space on the other for agents to add their clients’ addresses to mail them out directly, as well as provide some personal resort recommendations.



Agents can request a pack of postcards by emailing marketing@ifonly.net with their home address.