Agents could win a place on six luxury fam trips during If Only’s biggest peaks campaign.
The luxury operator has relaunched its ’win a fam a day’ incentive as part of its Wish You Were Here? campaign rolling out from January to March 2020.
Each weekday between 6 January to 31 March, agents who make a booking with If Only will be automatically entered into a prize draw for a place on one of six trips.
The winners announced on the If Only Partners Facebook page.
There will also be discounted holidays and branded totes, water bottles, mugs, calendars and marketing postcards available during the period.
As part of the campaign, If Only will be promoting a selection of handpicked destinations or properties, such as Sun Resorts, Palladium Hotel Group and Coco Collection.
If Only has also launched a cruise specific peaks campaign called Ocean Indulgence. Agents who make a booking for a participating cruise line from 6 January to 31 March could win a Dyson hairdryer, Sonos speaker or Apple Watch.
Any trips booked for balcony cabins and above count for two entries.
The operator is also giving away two weeks’ campervan hire and return flights to Sydney to an agent who makes a booking of at least three nights in New South Wales before 31 January.
