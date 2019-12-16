The luxury operator has relaunched its ’win a fam a day’ incentive as part of its Wish You Were Here? campaign rolling out from January to March 2020.

Each weekday between 6 January to 31 March, agents who make a booking with If Only will be automatically entered into a prize draw for a place on one of six trips.

The winners announced on the If Only Partners Facebook page.

There will also be discounted holidays and branded totes, water bottles, mugs, calendars and marketing postcards available during the period.