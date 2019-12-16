Iggy Pop has been made the voice for On the Beach’s new marketing push.

The multi-million pound campaign, Everything’s Better On the Beach, signals a step away from the brand’s sandcastle character, which debuted in 2017.

Launching today (13 December), the new adverts will be on TV, radio, social media and in the cinema.

They look at four different people’s worst week, such as finding out your best friend has been sleeping with your parents, scoring seven own-goals at a school football match or accidentally poisoning people with dodgy baking.

The adverts were created by Uncommon, filmed in Portugal, narrated by Iggy Pop and directed by Jeff Low.

“This campaign focuses on the healing and restorative power that the beach holds, along with its ability to alleviate the host of daily frustrations and scenarios that modern life can throw at us,” said Alan Harding, On the Beach’s marketing director.

“The series of adverts captures the sense of calm and stillness that can only really be achieved on a beach holiday.”

Adverts will roll out in the lead-up to Christmas and throughout early 2020, including in key spots on Christmas Day.



Uncommon has worked alongside On the Beach’s long-term media partner, the7Stars.