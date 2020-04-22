IHG has secured £600 million from the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).
It comes after the Bank of England confirmed the hotel giant was eligible for support from the scheme.
EasyJet has already banked £600 million from the CCFF, with Wizz Air and Jet2 parent Dart Group pursuing eligibility.
Virgin Atlantic is understood to be seeking state support, but has not stated whether this would be via the CCFF.
Cash from the CCFF is provided on a commercial basis.
IHG confirmed on Monday (27April) that in addition to the CCFF funds, it had executed several other financing options at its disposal to boost liquidity.
The group says it now has access to $1.35 billion cash, with a further $660 million undrawn in existing banking facilities, boosting total available liquidity to about $2 billion.
In a trading update, the group said it expected to report first quarter revenue per available room, or RevPAR, down 25%, and down 55% specifically in March as the coronavirus crisis bit.
In China, IHG said trading was "continuing to improve steadily" with only 12 of the group’s 470 hotels closed, while in the US only around 10% of IHG hotels are closed.
Elsewhere, approximately 50% of hotels in IHG’s EMEAA region – which includes Europe – are currently shut.
"Occupancy levels in comparable open hotels are currently in the low to mid-20% range across the business," the group added.
IHG will provide a more detailed update on its Q1 finances on 7 May.