Does it feel to you that Pride Month comes around quicker every year? Although at my age everything seems to come around quicker.

Maybe too, from my perspective, I live Pride every day of my life – I live the rainbow. As an “out” transgender woman I feel Pride Month is a multi-coloured beacon that beams brightest in June every year, shining on everyone, ensuring in this month that the message of simple acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community is clearly illuminated to all.

For me though, the rainbow-coloured light should never go out.

The celebration of Pride Month every year gives a vital high profile and visual and audible recognition of the struggles of those before us. Not least the Stonewall riots in 1969 in Greenwich Village New York, and of those around the world still fighting against the odds, and often against their own governments, to gain their rights as LBGTQ+ humans.

Pride Month is a chance for anyone and everyone to recognise the importance to the soul, the spirit, and our mental health of self-affirmation, the dignity in being oneself and the equality so hard fought for.

The whole month is festooned with the rainbow flag and hashtag #pride or #lgtbq on virtually every social channel and website – even on gov.uk. Of course, in non-pandemic times Pride Month is marked by events and parades - a chance to celebrate Pride with those in the community and with allies who wish the community nothing but love and acceptance.

Like so many things however, Pride events have become another casualty of the current situation; let us hope the parades in the height of summer can still go ahead.