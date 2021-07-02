July’s edition of TTG explores the ever-changing travel landscape facing the trade through expert analysis and features, as well as several interviews and exclusives with industry leaders.

This month’s opening news analysis looks at how Travel Day of Action (23 June) gave rise to hopes that travel’s pleas are being heard in Westminster, and by the devolved administrations in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

It also explores agents’ attitudes towards the prospect of an August restart, with quarantine set to be eased for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals at some stage over the coming weeks. The features an exclusive take from Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson too on the particular challenges facing agents in Scotland.

This theme of industry pressure in government continues with a report from a Westminster Hall debate held the day after Travel Day of Action during which a number of ministers spoke up in support of the travel industry and the trade, highlighting the urgent need for sector-specific support across the country.

We also have a full report from Travel Day of Action itself which saw dozens of MPs turnout to meet the 800 or so industry figures who descended on College Green to make their voices heard, while TTG also this month carried a special letter from the editor – and everyone at TTG on behalf of the industry – to prime minister Boris Johnson, questioning his government’s commitment to supporting travel when compared to the support received by other sectors.

Away from the challenges facing agents and the outbound sector, TTG senior contributor and analyst Gary Noakes brings us a special report on the impact of the delay in easing Covid restrictions on the domestic holiday sector – both positive and negative.