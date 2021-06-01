As ever, June’s issue of TTG is packed full of expert analysis and features, exclusives and interviews.

The magazine kicks off with a news analysis investigating the situation with business disruption insurance pay-outs, after TTG learned many in the sector are struggling to secure them. ‘We need all of the travel bodies to work together’, adds Graham Brett of Westoe Travel.

Next we speak to some of Europe’s key summer destinations, many of whom are still hoping to salvage the season.

An M&A analysis looks at the TMC market, as smaller rivals are snapped up. How will this affect the post-Covid business landscape?

The opinions page hears from two people who travelled to Portugal in the last moth – TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber and TravelTime World’s Jackie Steadman – before the government’s frustrating traffic lights update. You can also read the latest from Saga: ’As confidence in travel grows, so do our customer enquiries’.

An interview with Classic Collection’s Si Morris-Green finds ‘There’s never been a more important time to connect with agents’, while a write up of last month’s Get Travel Talking Week explores the industry’s mental health.

We also round up some of the key take-aways from mental health discussions with travel industry leaders over the past few months: Get Travel Leaders Talking. ‘Keep taking those positive mental vitamins’, reads the headline.