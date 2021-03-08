The opening news analysis focuses on the current status of the market (“Return to recovery on the horizon”), with a column penned by Travel Network Group chief executive Gary Lewis.

Next, we dive straight into our theme for this issue, with another analysis asking how the post-pandemic travel industry can seize the opportunity to rebuild itself as a more sustainable sector.

We follow the piece up with expert commentary on the subject, from Clia, Intrepid Travel, Swords Travel and Charitable Travel. Don’t forget to turn to the back of the issue for One Last Thing with Responsible Travel’s Justin Francis ("Reducing carbon is only half of the battle").

Another analysis looks at whether UK aviation is still on track to hit its target of net zero emissions by 2050, before we hear from Inside Travel Group on the product page and its ambition to achieve B Corp certification.

Our latest Travel Agent Tracker page offers an insight into how the anticipation for the government’s long-awaited roadmap announcement last month raised hopes of a route out of the crisis.

Don’t forget to take a look at the Catch Up page to see some of the past month’s key headlines and comments.

This month’s cruise section kicks off with a focus on the rise of UK “staycation” cruising: “Ex-UK voyages to stimulate demand”, put into context by senior reporter Tom Parry’s leader column for the section.

Next we hear from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ boss Peter Deer for the Interview: “We’re starting to see a change”, before rounding up some of the key cruise headlines of the past month.

We also include highlights from the TTG Top 50 judging process, in advance of the awards ceremony this Friday. See the editor’s letter for more on this.