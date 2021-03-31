TTG’s April edition is crammed full of analysis and insight, including a look at how a legal case has thrown confidentiality of client details into the spotlight and exclusive interviews with Virgin Atlantic and Celebrity’s CEOs.

The opening news analysis focuses on how travel is raring to restart as soon as permitted, with the US tipped as a hot destination. The spread features a column from Advantage’s Julia Lo Bue-Said, giving her thoughts on what we need to see from government, as well as a take from TTG.