August’s opening news analysis explores the latest rules governing Covid-era travel from the UK and the trade’s assessment of the latest developments, including on summer sales and day-to-day operations – particularly with furlough due to be would down at the end of September.

We hear from The Advantage Travel Partnership, The Travel Network Group and Travel Counsellors on the landscape in which travel is having to operate, and how the particular challenges facing agents are playing out with an exclusive column from Deben Travel’s Lee Hunt.

Editor Sophie Griffiths, meanwhile, ponders whether the national press’s claims that Britain is back in business applies to travel based on what the trade is telling us in her editor’s letter.

Next, Gary Noakes tries to make sense of the prospect of a resumption of transatlantic travel and what could yet impact capacity and demand, if and when the Biden administration finally lifts the order passed by former US president Donald Trump largely banning arrivals from the US.

Elsewhere, following England’s tremendous showing at Euro 2020, we look ahead to the next major football tournament – the 2022 Qatar World Cup – and whether there will be any opportunities for the UK travel trade to capitalise on the event, which will be held in November 2022. An extended version of this piece is available to TTG+ members here.

Saga’s head of trade sales, Iain Powell, gives us an up-to-date view on the resumption of cruising in the UK, with Saga returning Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure to service in the UK, the latter following its recent naming ceremony in Portsmouth.