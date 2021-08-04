The August edition of TTG aims to make sense of the latest UK government travel rules, their impact and effect on the outlook for summer, as well as some of the other key developments throughout travel with expert analysis, features and interviews.
August’s opening news analysis explores the latest rules governing Covid-era travel from the UK and the trade’s assessment of the latest developments, including on summer sales and day-to-day operations – particularly with furlough due to be would down at the end of September.
We hear from The Advantage Travel Partnership, The Travel Network Group and Travel Counsellors on the landscape in which travel is having to operate, and how the particular challenges facing agents are playing out with an exclusive column from Deben Travel’s Lee Hunt.
Editor Sophie Griffiths, meanwhile, ponders whether the national press’s claims that Britain is back in business applies to travel based on what the trade is telling us in her editor’s letter.
Next, Gary Noakes tries to make sense of the prospect of a resumption of transatlantic travel and what could yet impact capacity and demand, if and when the Biden administration finally lifts the order passed by former US president Donald Trump largely banning arrivals from the US.
Elsewhere, following England’s tremendous showing at Euro 2020, we look ahead to the next major football tournament – the 2022 Qatar World Cup – and whether there will be any opportunities for the UK travel trade to capitalise on the event, which will be held in November 2022. An extended version of this piece is available to TTG+ members here.
Saga’s head of trade sales, Iain Powell, gives us an up-to-date view on the resumption of cruising in the UK, with Saga returning Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure to service in the UK, the latter following its recent naming ceremony in Portsmouth.
The August edition continues with a deeper dive into what sentiments are affecting the mood among travellers and the trade, most notably the continued negative effect of the UK’s quarantine rules. It follows work by TTG and PwC to complement our Agenda 21: Surviving the summer seminar held last month.
We also explore Italy’s efforts to assess the welcome it extends to LGBT+ travellers and the progress it has made towards dispelling some of the preconceptions around the destination. "We will have a long way to go but definitely things are changing in Italy," was the assessment from Flavio Zappacosta, UK and Ireland lead at the Italian National Tourist Board.
On pages 16-18, we look ahead to The Travel Industry Awards by TTG – to be held on 30 September – and meet some of the judges who have helped us assess the myriad strengths, and resilience, of the travel industry and how it has risen to the challenge during the greatest crisis it has ever faced.
Our first big interview is with Liam Race, chief executive of Leger Shearings Group, who reflects on the move to acquire the Shearings brand out of administration at the height of the pandemic, the steps it has taken to rebuild the brand and make it a viable and attractive proposition for agents to promote.
TTG Luxury editor April Hutchinson brings us news of Colletts Travel’s decision to expand its in-house tour operation and launch it to other agents, as well as what is purported to be the first new luxury hotel to open on Italy’s Amalfi coast for 15 years.
We also have news of the ITT’s decision to host its 2021 conference on MSC Virtuosa in September, pictures from the first meeting of TTG’s latest 30 Under 30 cohort, as well as competitions, comment and socials on Catch Up.
Finally, our monthly One Last Thing column comes from Sunvil chair and Aito director Noel Josephides.
TTG deputy news editor and cruise expert Tom Parry introduces August’s cruise section on page 29 with an assessment of the decision to lift the ban on ex-UK international cruising from 2 August.
Coverage includes an interview with Virgin Voyages chief executive Tom McAlpin on the eve of the line’s UK seacation season, a catch-up with Princess Cruises’ Tony Roberts on what he anticipated to be an emotional resumption of cruising and news of a new app-based agency aiming to shake up how cruising is sold.
TTG’s Will Payne spends time onboard Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon – a sailing ship with a difference.
Our Hotels, Resorts and Spas feature kicks off by looking at new enrichment activities for guests to enjoy in hotels and resorts around the world; we highlight three spa options inside new UK hotels; and ask Stella Photi of Wellbeing Escapes about the latest wellness trends and product.
In our Business Advice section, we reveal how diversity and inclusion training can encourage cohesion and help fight racism in the workplace; explore how CDP technology can help agents with more effective and targeted marketing; and speak to Luke Harris of Party Hard Travel about working through the pandemic and being part of TTG’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2020/21.