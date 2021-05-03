As ever, May’s issue of TTG is packed full of expert analysis and features, exclusives and interviews.

The magazine kicks off with a news analysis assessing the outlook for summer, after 700 readers responded to a snap poll: ‘Traffic light list too late to save restart’. The spread also features a take from Airlines UK chief Tim Alderslade: ‘We need ministers to show more ambition’.

Next we feature an analysis on testing by Gary Noakes – will expensive testing requirements cause further delays?

In the opinions section two leading agents explain where they’re up to. James Beagrie and Emma McHugh say integrity and flexibility will help agents remain part of holidaymakers’ plans.

We have also written up a session from the latest TTG Seminar – offering a legal perspective on the traffic light system.

Next it’s on to product news and a preview of this week’s Get Travel Talking event – a week of wellness featuring different activities and events each day.