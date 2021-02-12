Today we release the February edition of TTG’s new-look monthly magazine, jam-packed with opinion, analysis, interviews, features and insight.

Following the editor’s letter: ’Govt needs to urgently rethink its consumer messaging’, the issue opens on our new news analysis. This month we consider the trade’s outlook for summer bookings, given the recent back and forth from government. The spread includes commentary from Aito chair Chris Rowles: “Tell people to book – give them something to dream about”. Don’t forget to look out for the “TTG Take” too.

Stemming on from the opening spread, we have a page of opinion pieces on the need for a “roadmap” out of the crisis, featuring Westoe Travel’s Graeme Brett and Sunvil’s Chris Wright.

Our next analysis is a deep-dive on the US and how bookings are looking post-election and in the context of Covid”: “American dream”.

Then it’s on to aviation, and a look into the future of low-cost long-haul travel, following Norwegian Air’s withdrawal from that market.

An interview with The Travel Network Group boss Gary Lewis takes an emotional turn: “We’re fighting to get as many people through this crisis as possible”, while the Travel Agent Tracker shows there’s still cause for optimism.

Next you can catch up with product news, and check out our “In Case You Missed It” page.

TTG’s new dedicated cruise section opens with a leader from senior reporter and cruise expert Tom Parry, with the lead story focusing on Azamara’s plans post-acquisition.

The analysis piece takes a look at how cruise ship crews are faring as ships continue to tread water: “Throwing out a lifeline”. We round the section off with a page of cruise product news.

In TTG’s new-look features section, get recommendations for Australia trips for clients reuniting with their family and friends down under, read tips for upselling a wedding booking and find out how agent Paula Hardman has used her personal experience to carve out a niche as a weddings and honeymoons specialist.

Also get suggestions for what clients can see, experience and where they can stay in Nova Scotia, glean one Elite Canada specialist’s tips for selling trips incorporating Canada Day, and find out about new product and openings in Canada.

In our Business Advice section hear from travel professionals who have launched podcasts during the pandemic, read advice from Elman Wall on navigating the crisis, gain careers insight from Kelly Joannides from our 30 Under 30 class of 2020/2021 and find out about the highs and lows experienced by Claire Moore of Peakes Travel Elite in the last month.

In the regular TTG Luxury section of the magazine, five agents share some of their lockdown projects, and ways they have been trying to stay positive and engage with clients during the crisis. In the Luxury View section, we get some trend inspiration from Stylus, and managing director of Elegant Resorts, Lisa Fitzell shares how life at the luxury operator has been affected.

Some hidden gems of the London hotel scene come under the microscope in Tried & Tested, while ideas on new travel options and hotel openings provide inspiration in the regular Arrivals section.

The issue finishes with our column piece: One Last Thing. This month Holidaysplease’s Richard Dixon asks “How are you doing?”.