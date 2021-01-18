Today is a historic day as Kamala Harris shatters one of the world’s highest glass ceilings and becomes vice-president of the USA. Her stellar political ascent has shown us that Harris is no stranger to experiencing career firsts. She was the first woman to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney, the first Indian-American elected to the US senate, and today, she will become the first woman, the first black person and the first Indian-American to be vice-president of the US.

Her victory is a significant win for women of all colours and nationalities – all around the world. We are more fortunate in the travel and tourism sector where there is a greater representation of women in C-suite roles. However, our work is far from done. Last year, 87% of global mid-market companies had at least one woman in a senior management role (Grant Thornton, Women in Business 2020: Putting the Blueprint into Action 2020). This is not enough. And this year, we need to continue to work to see those numbers increase.