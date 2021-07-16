Tiernan Travel will merge with Edinburgh-based family-run independent Cashel Travel.



The move was confirmed by Tiernan managing director Kristine Bileskalne and Cashel chief executive James Aitken on Tuesday (20 July).



It coincided with the inbound sector’s Save Inbound Tourism rally on the Thames, led by UKinbound.



Bileskalne has been running Tiernan since 2016, with the business – which has more than 20 years operational experience – specialising in tailor-made group and individual tours of the UK and Ireland.



Cashel, meanwhile, was founded in 2001 and has 13 staff at its offices in Edinburgh and London. It specialises in MICE, as well as group tours and luxury travel.