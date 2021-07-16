With the UK inbound market still yet to reopen this summer due to the pandemic and government yet to set a date for this to happen, the sector has again called for urgent financial support over the next few months.

UKinbound’s chief executive Joss Croft said many of its members based in England had been unable to claim grants earlier in the pandemic because they did not cater for people on their own premises.

“A lot of intermediaries and tour operators missed out on leisure and hospitality grants because they don’t have people on their premises,” explained Croft. “We would like to see grants for operators who have not access to them before.”

UKinbound is also calling for the extension of the furlough scheme, which is currently due to end in September, until to March 2022 for the sector.

The association released research showing that 95% of 2021 inbound tourism businesses has been lost to competitor destinations. Estimates also show that the industry has been losing £78 million per day due to having virtually no business since the Covid crisis started in March 2020.