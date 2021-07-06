The global tourism body issued its warning following concerns tourists face being turned away at borders because countries don’t have a common list of internationally recognised and approved vaccines.

On 12 July the Maltese government confirmed the Covishield variant of the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be an accepted proof of vaccination. This is in line with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice.

Virginia Messina, WTTC senior vice president, said the "failure" of countries to agree on a common list of all approved and recognised vaccines is "of huge concern".

"Reciprocal recognition of all vaccine types and batches is essential if we are to avoid any further unnecessary and damaging delay to restarting international travel," she added.

"We know every day travel is curbed, more cash-strapped travel and tourism businesses face even greater strain, pushing them ever more to the brink of bankruptcy.

"We can avoid this by having a fully recognised list of all the approved vaccines - and vaccine batches - which should be the key to unlocking international travel, not the door to preventing it."