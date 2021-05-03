The spread of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK could threaten Brits summer getaways, it has been warned.

Germany has imposed stricter rules on British travellers, and it is reported France could look to do the same shortly.



"We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in co-operation with British authorities," France’s foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio, Sky News reports.



Le Drian said the UK could be placed in its own "slighter tougher" tier of Covid restrictions, somewhere between France’s measures for travellers from India and those for visitors from other EU countries.



He added: "It won’t be the red treatment if we have to do it. It will be an intermediate treatment."



UK arrivals in France must current present evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to departure; they must also isolate for seven days on arrival and take a second PCR test.