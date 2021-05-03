An independent travel agency is set to subsidise the cost of PCR tests by 50% in a bid to help customers and drive business.

World Travel Lounge, which has eight shops across Lancashire and Merseyside, will begin offering tests for £30 per passenger this weekend.

The agency has chosen to absorb half the cost of the test, usually priced at £60 after it secured a deal with Randox.

Owner David McDonald told TTG he “wanted to do something to get people through the door” and despite the discount cutting into booking margins, he believed “it’s better to have part of something than all of nothing”.

McDonald added he hoped the approach would help boost footfall into stores and win customer loyalty for the future.

“People are desperate to get away and we want to do what we can to help them. We’re a travel agency with the community at the heart of what we do and we want to be that trusted place for people to come and book,” he said.