The #Ribbonfortravel initiative hopes to raise awareness of the mental health challenges facing travel staff amid the Covid crisis and offer support to those in need.

A week-long programme of events features group discussions and interviews with industry leaders and will be held across Zoom, LinkedIn and Clubhouse.

All those working in the travel sector are welcome to attend.

The week has been created by Riaan van Schoor, chief executive of Agentivity, alongside Andy Cairns, co-founder of Ravl and Daniel Hayward, director of travel operations at Total Management Group.

Van Schoor said: "We all know how deeply caring and connected the travel industry is, and now more than ever we need to remember there are many of us for whom the past 18 months was a waterfall of problems and challenges that just never ended.

“We’re only human and can only deal with so much - the #ribbonfortravel campaign is to remind you to make sure you check in on yourself first of all, and also your friends and colleagues,” he added.

“Make an effort to really ask ‘how are you today?’ and don’t just answer that with ‘fine’ - have a chat. You never know, it could be just what someone needs.”

The industry is being encouraged to get behind the campaign by registering for sessions and posting their support for mental health awareness using #ribbonfortravel,

More information can be found at www.ribbonfortravel.com.