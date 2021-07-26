The World Travel & Tourism Council, Advantage and Abta all called on the US to relax its ban on UK visitors.

Virginia Messina, WTTC acting chief executive, said: “Unless it’s reciprocal and the US responds with a similar move, we won’t see the full benefit.



“We urgently need internationally coordinated action to reopen borders to safe international travel for all visitors who are fully vaccinated or can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.



Advantage Travel Partnership chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said, said: “We would urge the UK government to ensure this agreement is reciprocated on a mutual basis with the EU and the US to ensure that both the outbound leisure and business travel sectors can begin trading their way to recovery and allow seamless travel for millions of Brits.

“We would also recommend a review for the need of expensive PCR tests for travellers who are fully vaccinated and to examine whether lateral flow tests or antigen tests can be used as a replacement test option such as those being used at large UK events.



“Whilst this latest news is another step forward, it by no means removes all the barriers and obstacles in the way for travellers. The next four weeks are critical for the sector and with consumer confidence at an all-time low, the travel trade is ready to help consumers navigate the maze that travelling internationally represents.”

An Abta spokesperson welcomed “positive steps to open up international travel with the US and the EU”, adding: “We hope this will be the first step to reciprocal arrangements that will help the travel industry to get back on its feet.”