More than 120 travel firms have “united in outrage” under a new campaign urging Boris Johnson to announce a “very clear roadmap” for restarting UK and overseas holidays from 1 May.

The Save Our Summer group - which includes brands such as Trailfinders, easyJet Holidays, Celebrity Cruises and Elegant Resorts - warned that without a date set for reopening travel put in place “consumers will continue to hold off booking due to lack of confidence” risking the jobs of more than 2.4 million working in the UK travel sector.