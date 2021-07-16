There is a wide range of other activities set to take place via social media on Friday through the hashtags #NationalTravelAgentDay and #NTADUK, as well as a few in-person get-togethers.



Several operators and suppliers, meanwhile, are marking the day with special deals, giveaways and other activities to champion agents. We’ll be rounding up some of the initiatives below.

Gold Medal

Gold Medal will launch an instant giveaway on National Travel Agent Day to mark the start of a month-long "Spotlight on You" campaign championing agents.

Sales director Nick Hughes will address agents in a video due to posted to the Gold Medal Facebook page on Friday morning praising them for the "unwavering dedication" they’ve show customers during the pandemic.

The campaign will then be launched via email and social media, and will give an agent the chance to win a £250 voucher to treat themselves and their colleagues to a night out or team-building activity.

Then, throughout August, agents will be invited to share their best sales tips, stories, and details of how they’re promoting the operator’s deals next month. Those who make submissions could feature on the Gold Medal Facebook page and win £100 Farebank Rewards.

"The last 18 months have been incredibly tough on agents, and National Travel Agent Day is a great opportunity for us to acknowledge their commitment, dedication and skill," said Hughes.

Sandals

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd (UCHL), has launched a National Travel Agent Day discount. Any clients who book a Sandals or Beaches resort holiday with a UK agent for departure before 31 October will get an extra £200 off. Agents should quote code NTAD200 when making the booking.

Sandals executive chair Adam Stewart has also recorded an exclusive video for UK agents thanking them for their support and for helping Sandals and Beaches retain 80% of bookings affected by Covid-19. This video will go live on the Selling Sandals Facebook page on Friday, and you can watch it below.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ_tf18h6ZE

Karl Thompson, UCHL managing director, said agents had worked "relentlessly" to support their clients, adding the business wanted to show its appreciation for their continued hard work in the face of incredible hardship. "We couldn’t have got through this without them," Thompson added.

Olympic Holidays

Olympic Holidays has launched an agent exclusive "THANKYOU" discount code worth £50 per booking, and is also offering agents a £50 Love2Shop voucher per qualifying booking too.

Bookings must be made over 23-25 July and can be for any summer 2021, winter 2021/22 or summer 2022 departures (23 July 2021 to 31 October 2022) featuring a minimum of two adults and running to a value in excess of £750.

References for qualifying bookings should be sent to love2shop@olympicholidays.com no later than 31 July, along with Abta/agent numbers and the name of the agent making the booking.

Explore

Explore is offering agents 50% off its small group tours, and 30% off its self-guided trips and private tours to mark National Travel Agent Day.

Head of global sales Ben Ittensohn said: "It’s been a tough year for the whole industry. The unwavering support of our agents has meant so much to us. National Travel Agent Day is a good excuse for us to celebrate our relationship, but this is about supporting trade year-round. We hope many of our agents can get something booked to look forward to later this year or in 2022.”

There are no date restrictions on the offer. Agents can also save 25% for one companion travelling with the booking agent, and 20% for all accompanying children on family tours. Some consortia specific terms and conditions may vary, so agents should email trade@explore.co.uk for full details.

Hotelplan

Explore, along with its Hotelplan stablemates Inghams and Santa’s Lapland, will be giving away spot prizes every hour between 10am and 5pm on National Travel Agents Day. Agents should follow the brands on their respective Facebook pages for more details.

Is your business doing something for National Travel Agent Day? Email jchapple@ttgmedia.com with the details and we’ll include as many as we can.