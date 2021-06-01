Westminster will see the industry gather to make its point

Westminster will see the industry gather to make its point

The travel industry will gather in the UK’s capital cities and at its airports today (23 June) to lobby government for more sector-specific support and to unlock travel, with thousands expected to turn out to make their voices heard.

The main event takes place outside parliament in Westminster starting at 12.30pm, where 800 people are expected to attend, with another 200 at Holyrood in Edinburgh and 100 in Belfast.

A virtual lobby is being held in Cardiff, with other protests expected at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Heathrow, Luton, Manchester and Southend airports.

In addition, a Twitterstorm will take place at 2pm using the hashtags #speakupfortravel and #traveldayofaction.

The text for the Twitterstorm reads: Let’s build on the great progress of the vaccination rollout and safely open up travel this summer @borisjohnson. Jobs and livelihoods depend on it. People are desperate to see friends/family overseas, make business connections & have a break #speakupfortravel #traveldayofaction

Abta said: “The Travel Day of Action has support from the UK’s major airlines and tour operators as well as hundreds of small independent travel agents and leisure and business travel agents.”

Collectively, the industry is calling on the UK government to allow international travel to return safely and “by properly implementing the Global Travel Taskforce’s plan for a traffic-light system”.

The association said this meant expanding the green list “in line with the evidence and making restrictions more proportionate, while keeping a strong red list to guard against variants”.

“Government should also capitalise on the success of the vaccine roll-out by removing testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated individuals travelling from green and amber countries,” it said.