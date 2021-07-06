Abta's Mark Tanzer said the government was giving a "clear message" that people can travel to countries on the amber list this summer

The government’s relaxation of the quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from amber countries should help to unlock “pent-up demand” this summer.

Abta’s chief executive Mark Tanzer said the announcement by transport secretary Grant Shapps will be “strongly welcomed by travellers in England and by travel companies across the industry”.

“Having to quarantine when returning from an amber list country has been a very significant barrier to travel for many people, so it is good that this will be removed for those who have had both vaccinations and for children,” added Tanzer. “It’s especially welcome that this will come in time for the school summer holidays.”

“We know there is significant pent-up demand to travel abroad – to see family and friends, make business connections and have a well-deserved holiday. The minister today has sent a clear message that people can travel abroad to amber list countries this summer - opening up travel to many popular holiday destinations.”

But Tanzer added the government needed to “work to reduce the cost and need for testing” and ensure it had the “right resources” at the border to deal with the expected increase in passenger numbers.