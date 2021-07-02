Fourteen industry leaders have written to the new health secretary asking him “to act decisively to save jobs”.

In the letter to Sajid Javid, leaders of organisations including Airlines UK, Abta, UKinbound and the GMB union call for swift changes to outbound travel rules.

It said: “Today we are seeing other countries, many with lower rates of vaccination than the UK, begin to reopen their borders and enable their citizens to travel again particularly through recognition of vaccination status.

“We are encouraged that the government has confirmed an intention to relax rules for fully vaccinated people travelling from amber destinations, and to remove statements discouraging travelling to these places.

“However, these changes must be implemented quickly – at the latest alongside the lifting of domestic restrictions in July – if they are to make a meaningful difference to the UK travel industry.”

The letter highlighted the recent Day of Action, which called for a safe return to international travel by expanding the green list “in line with scientific evidence” and for tailored financial support, “including extension of furlough”.

It added: “We also urge the government to ramp up its engagement with counterparts across Europe and the USA, to allow travel flows to recover.”