The government on Friday (16 July) confirmed France would be placed in its own unique category, branded "amber plus" by the industry, whereby it remains on the amber list, but all arrivals will continue to have to self-isolate for ten days and submit to tests on days two and eight – even those who are fully vaccinated.



It follows a sharp rise in cases of the beta variant of Covid-19 in France.



Abta said the decision would "undoubtedly dent consumer confidence" in overseas travel at a vital moment for the industry’s hopes of recovery.



’We are about to see many amber-listed countries opening up for UK visitors in time for the summer holidays," said an Abta spokesperson.

"Continuing changes to travel restrictions will delay any meaningful recovery for the industry and this news is just the latest example of why a tailored package of financial support for the travel and tourism sector must be introduced.”