The new Travel Industry Alliance is joining the Future of Aviation Group's efforts at Westminster (Credit: Marcin Nowak/Unsplash)

The newly-formed Travel Industry Alliance has joined the Future of Aviation All-Party Parliamentary Group in a bid to bolster lobbying efforts for the sector.

The Future of Aviation Group (FOAG) was set up to campaign for government support for aviation, travel and tourism to recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

FOAG members include Iata, Abta, Heathrow, Gatwick and the Airport Operators Association.

It can now include the TIA’s nine trade associations and more than 7,500 member companies to represent a full cross-section of the travel industry. Among them are Aito, the Business Travel Association, Clia and Bar UK.

FOAG, set up in May 2020, provides the secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation.

Derek Moore, Aito deputy chairman and co-chair of the TIA said: “The Future of Aviation Group has recently had great success in garnering the prime minister’s attention when more than 80 MPs backed a call to urgently support the aviation, travel and tourism industries following the recent closure of all travel corridors.

“This is the kind of cut-through we need to help push our agendas forward through to the key decision makers who determine our futures.”