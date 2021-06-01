More MPs are starting to support the industry's pleas for a 'safe resumption' of international travel

The travel industry must “use anger in a constructive manner” to gain the backing of more politicians on the key issues of resuming international travel and sector-specific financial support.

Advantage Travel Partnership chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said told a Travel Technology Initiative (TTI) webinar on Thursday (17 June) the industry was in a “really dark place”, but could use its anger over current government policy constructively by taking part in events such as the Travel Day of Action on 23 June.

Lo Bue-Said said the industry’s lobbying of MPs was already “seeing some momentum” with more politicians now “positively supporting travel”.

She also noted the number of Conservative MPs who voted against the government’s decision to delay the final unlocking of Covid-19 restrictions until 19 July.

“The Travel Day of Action is an opportunity for everybody involved in the sector to use that day to lobby their MPs,” urged Lo Bue-Said.

“Get as many MPs talking to you – not just in London and the devolved governments – but in your own constituencies virtually if you can. The only way to influence government is by lobbying. It does work and it’s getting through.”