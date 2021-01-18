The ITT panellists agreed about the importance of testing to restart travel later in 2021

The travel industry needs to see a reduction in the price of costly PCR Covid-19 tests to help encourage more bookings for summer 2021.

The costs of these tests are currently over £100 and are seen as a disincentive to families as they add significantly to the cost of a summer break.

Steve Endacott, chairman of Rock Insurance, told the Virtual ITT Conference Forum that the “fundamental problem is the cost” of PCR tests.

He added there should be moves to “drive down the costs” of Covid testing, which would remain crucial to restarting travel later this year despite the rollout of vaccines.

“Testing is required – it’s not testing that’s the problem, it’s the price of testing that needs to change,” said Endacott during the Rethinking Travel: Adjusting to a New World panel discussion chaired by TTG editor Sophie Griffiths.